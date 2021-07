Saanich police looking to identify two suspects

Saanich police are looking to identify two suspects after a property was damaged and items were stolen out of a trash compactor. (Photo courtesy of Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/ Twitter)

Saanich police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly caused damage to a property in order to steal items from a trash compactor.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers released photos of the suspects on Thursday, July 15.

Anyone with information about the suspects can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

