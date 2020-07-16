RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

A suspended B.C. RCMP officer has been charged with a laundry list of sex offences dating back a decade.

The Ottawa Police Service announced 34 counts of voyeurism and three counts of sexual assault against Andrew Seangio, 35, on Thursday (July 16). The charges are connected to alleged incidents involving six woman known to him and are believed to have occurred between 2011 and 2018 while he was living in the city.

Seangio was charged in March by Vancouver police in connection to a string of sexual offences near an all-girls school last year. Shortly after those charges were laid, Seangio was suspended by the RCMP.

Police say Seangio turned himself into police Thursday morning.

Investigators believe there may be further victims and are asking anyone with information to contact their Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit tipline at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or to e-mail mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations
Next story
Victoria Foundation, United Way dishes funds to 60 south Island charitable programs

Just Posted

Sooke council supports plans for dog park at John Phillips Memorial Park

District staff directed to draw up a plan for future project

District launches virtual tour of historic Victoria High

Historic school destined for temporary closure due to seismic upgrades

Victoria Foundation, United Way dishes funds to 60 south Island charitable programs

Victoria Native Friendship Centre among those awarded some of $1.6M in grants

Western Speedway holding fundraiser for woman injured in fall from horse

July 18 bottle drop-off will benefit 27-year-old suffering from spinal cord injury

Sooke Secret Garden Tour goes virtual

Tour through multiple local gardens from the comfort of your own home

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening

The money comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

$5 billion fall tax bill too much for B.C. business, NDP told

PST, employer health tax, hotel tax may come due Sept. 30

Most Read