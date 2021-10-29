Nanaimo RCMP are looking for witnesses after a woman was hit by an SUV at Brooks Landing mall. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for witnesses after a woman was hit by an SUV at Brooks Landing mall. (News Bulletin file photo)

SUV revs engine in Nanaimo parking lot, strikes and injures woman, drives off

Incident happened at Brooks Landing mall as victim crossed parking lot

Police in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses after an SUV driver hit a woman in a shopping plaza parking lot and drove off.

The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 26, shortly before 11:45 a.m. at Brooks Landing shopping centre.

According to an RCMP press release, the 18-year-old victim told police she was walking through the parking lot toward the crosswalk at Estevan Road when she saw a grey SUV approaching. As the vehicle got closer to her, she heard the engine being revved before the front end of the vehicle struck her in her upper leg with enough force to lift her off the ground. She managed to maintain her balance and did not fall to the ground. Before she could get a look at the driver and vehicle, it continued through the parking lot and was last seen turning onto Estevan Road.

The victim required medical treatment and called her boyfriend who drove her to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment.

She reported the incident to police, but investigators were not able to find any surveillance cameras covering that area of the mall’s parking lot.

The victim, the release noted, told police another vehicle drove by immediately after she was hit and a passenger “mouthed” the question if she was OK, but the vehicle didn’t stop and she was unable to provide a description of it or the passenger.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2021-38398.

