Swimming, skating continue at Saanich recreation, exercise groups cancelled

Despite suspending all group exercise, Saanich recreation centres remain open for non-exercise programs, skating and swimming.

As of Nov. 24, fitness classes at Saanich facilities were cancelled until further notice and a mandatory masking rule is in place for common areas at all four recreation centres – Cedar Hill, Pearkes, Gordon Head and Saanich Commonwealth Place.

Per orders from the provincial health officer all high-intensity classes such as stationary bike sessions and hot yoga are cancelled temporarily. Saanich also opted to cancel other group exercise classes until the province returns with guidance on what activities are safe amid the pandemic, explained Megan Catalano, communications manager for the district.

Other non-exercise programs such as art and music classes will go on as scheduled. The recreation centres will also continue to offer pool time and the Green rink will remain open at Pearkes Arena with social distancing and increased safety measures.

Mask-wearing is now compulsory in all public areas and transitory spaces such as hallways and bathrooms.

Patrons are also strongly encouraged to wear their masks during their non-exercise group classes – while also following other COVID-19 safety protocols like social distancing – though it’s not mandatory in these spaces, she said.

