T-bone car crash sets Island Highway traffic to a crawl through View Royal

Two vehicles involved, no injuries reported

A two-car T-bone crash delayed the Tuesday morning commute along Island Highway.

View Royal Fire Rescue was on scene almost instantly as the crash occurred outside the View Royal fire hall. By approximately 7:15 a.m., crews were just mopping up broken glass and other debris as tow trucks arrived to remove the damaged cars.

No injuries were reported.

