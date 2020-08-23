Unions in the Greater Victoria school district are calling on trustees to expand the mandatory mask requirement. (Pixabay)

Teacher and other unions in Greater Victoria want expanded mask mandate

Demand mirrors existing requirements in other provinces

The union representing Greater Victoria teachers in School District No. 61 has joined unions representing custodial and support staff in calling for mandatory masks for many students and adults once school returns next month against the backdrop of COVID-19.

“All adults and students 10 years and older should be required to wear face masks when physical distancing is not possible,” reads the release from the Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association, CUPE 382 (custodial, trades and non-trades workers) and CUPE 947 (support staff like teaching assistants).

RELATED: B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

The unions’ demand aimed at school board trustees calls for masks for students in Grade 4 and up and allows for exceptions where medical conditions prevent usage, according to the release.

“Health and safety is the number one concern as students return to schools and the mandatory wearing of face masks will be one more measure to ensure all of our safety,” it reads.

The question of making face masks mandatory with the re-opening of schools has confronted jurisdictions across the world, with the provincial government making masks mandatory for all K-12 staff and all students in middle and high schools in so-called “high traffic areas” where physical distancing is not possible.

They include buses and in common areas such as hallways, as well as anytime students are outside their learning groups and cannot maintain physical distancing.

The unions’ demand goes beyond this measure by expanding the would-be pool of students required to wear masks by including the later grades of elementary school. In this way, the unions’ demand echoes measures found in several provinces, including Ontario and Alberta, which have mandated masks for students in Grade 4 and up.

The provincial government had said earlier that masks would remain a option for elementary school students, but the ministry of education said “non-medical masks are not recommended… due to the increased likelihood they (students) will touch their face and eyes, as well as the required assistance to properly put on and take off their mask.”

The province said it will provide funding to buy 1.5 million masks, enough for all students and staff to get two non-medical masks. Manufacturer Canadian Shield has said it will donate 54,500 face shields.

School is scheduled to re-open Sept. 10.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian wilderness inspires Saanich man’s first EP
Next story
Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

Just Posted

Canadian author Margaret Atwood to be keynote speaker at UBCM Conference

Atwood to speak on climate change, COVID and community

Saanich police divers clear trash from Shawnigan Lake quarry

Quarry closed to public, owners allows police team to train

Canadian wilderness inspires Saanich man’s first EP

Nelson Forest writes songs after time in Canadian Conservation Corps

Teacher and other unions in Greater Victoria want expanded mask mandate

Demand mirrors existing requirements in other provinces

Local MP Elizabeth May does not think election is imminent

May predicts New Democrats will prop up Liberals

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

Island Health posts alert of possible COVID-19 exposure at Courtenay restaurant

Island Health has posted an advisory of possible exposure to COVID-19 at… Continue reading

Business near Nanaimo now guarded by animatronic dinosaur

Lantzville’s Stan Pottie purchased two dinos in auction this month

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

DFO defends ‘ghost gear’ clean-up grants around Vancouver Island

Association of Denman Island Marine Stewards want more enforcement in region

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

Most Read