Teen arrested in Colwood after crashing into truck towing vehicle from impaired stop

Two drivers removed from road for impaired driving

A report of an impaired driver in View Royal led to a stop in Colwood and a crash involving a second suspected impaired driver.

West Shore RCMP officers were called about a possible impaired driver in the 1700-block of Island Highway in View Royal shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 25. Police later located the suspect on Wishart Road in Colwood and a 29-year-old driver was subsequently served a roadside driving prohibition with the vehicle impounded.

While towing that vehicle from the stop, the truck was hit by a driver in the 600-block of Latoria Road, according to an RCMP release.

After a second impaired investigation, a 17-year-old with a learner’s license was arrested and released to an adult.

No physical injuries were reported in the crash.

