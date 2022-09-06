A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Teen couple arrested after man stabbed multiple times in downtown Vancouver

The suspects were arrested without incident, police said

A teen couple has been arrested after a man was stabbed numerous times outside a Downtown Vancouver hotel on Labour Day (Sept. 5).

Vancouver police say officers were called to a Hornby Street single room occupancy building around 8 a.m. Monday, after a 25-year-old man walked inside with multiple stab wounds.

Eyewitnesses to the attack were able to help officers locate the suspects, a 16-year-old girl and her teenaged boyfriend, near Andy Livingston Park in the Downtown Eastside.

“The suspects were arrested without incident, and the victim was taken to hospital for urgent treatment. Miraculously, despite his horrific injuries, we believe he will survive,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Investigators believe the victim was known to his attackers and that the stabbing was targeted. No further details on the identities of the suspects or victim have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tourist airlifted to hospital after falling 40 feet down embankment at Stamp River Provincial Park
Next story
4th COVID vaccine doses to roll out in B.C. as Omicron-specific shots arrive

Just Posted

The Offspring at a sold-out show in Penticton. (Black Press Media file photo)
The Offspring, Simple Plan roll into Victoria this fall

Camosun College has taken the next step toward making its vision of a film studio on its Saanich campus a reality, and is now seeking pre-qualification requests from organizations which want to design, build, and operate it. (Courtesy of Camosun College)
Camosun College takes step closer to bringing film studio to Saanich campus

Brandon White is wanted after failing to return to a Victoria halfway house. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)
Man serving time for arson, robbery wanted after failing to return to a Victoria halfway house

The Sooke School District 62 had emailed parents saying students who frequently miss class time because their parents sign them out of school for private academies or learning may have to switch to online or blended learning. (Black Press Media file photo)
No students switched to online learning in SD62 after sign-out spike for private learning

Pop-up banner image