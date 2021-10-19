Teen driver clocked doing 119 km/h on Oak Bay residential street

A young driver is without wheels after a Monday night stop, as pointed out on the Oak Bay police Twitter feed.

The person behind the tweet got a little sassy, adding images of cowboy boots and a sports car outlining how “those boots were made for walking for the next week” after an 18-year-old driver had their vehicle towed.

The teen was stopped for going 119 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Foul Bay Road. Caught travelling more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit meant a $483 fine.

The fine for 40 km/h over posted speed is $368.

On a first offence, the vehicle is towed and impounded for seven days. If within two years, a second offence means 30 days impounded and consequential offences are 60 days.

Our officer conducting speed enforcement last night came across a 18 yr old driver going 119 in a 50 zone on Foul Bay Rd. $483 fine and a vehicle impound meant those boots were made for walking for the next week. pic.twitter.com/kNw6fRkdfa — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) October 19, 2021

