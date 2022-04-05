Teen injured after being hit by driver in marked Oak Bay crosswalk

A teen suffered only minor cuts and bruises after being hit in a crosswalk.
Oak Bay police were called to the intersection of Foul Bay and Cadboro Bay roads March 29. A 16-year-old girl was crossing the road when she was hit, police said in a statement. The teen was treated at the scene and the 38-year-old woman driving was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.
Flipping out for a fine
Oak Bay officers ticketed a driver after he crashed into parked vehicles March 29.
Officers were called to the 2100-block of Epworth Street for a report of a crash and discovered a vehicle on its roof. The 33-year-old man driving was issued a ticket for driving without due care with a fine of $368.
Border call nets scissors
A man stopped with a pair of scissors was turned over to Saanich police after Oak Bay officers were called for a report of a man waving a knife on the border.
Oak Bay officers arrived in the area of Haultain Street and Richmond Road where a 33-year-old man was found with a pair of scissors.
New face on the team
Oak Bay Police Department welcomed its newest member this week. Const. Steven Twardy, a former VicPD officer, was sworn in April 4 and comes with 17 years of policing experience.
No jokes, Oak Bay kids are great
Const. Natalie Mishrigi and Const. Jennifer Gibbs spent some time April 1 handing out positive tickets to youth in the community. The officers found and rewarded young people wearing bike helmets, crossing the street safely and just being good kids. Each kid received a free drop-in pass to the local recreation centre.
