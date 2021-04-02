Rogers telecommunications equipment atop the former Oak Bay Lodge will be replaced temporarily by a 22-metre monopole tower based where the gazebo currently sits. (Black Press Media file photo)

Rogers telecommunications equipment atop the former Oak Bay Lodge will be replaced temporarily by a 22-metre monopole tower based where the gazebo currently sits. (Black Press Media file photo)

Telecom tower at Oak Bay Lodge raises questions at council

Rogers equipment would replace rooftop antenna structure after lodge demolition

A 22-metre telecommunications tower will temporarily be installed near a point where the outdoor gazebo currently sits on the former Oak Bay Lodge property.

The pole, which will handle Rogers cellular and data traffic, will see its existing equipment transferred from atop the lodge, which is due for demolition this year. Brian Gregg, a consultant speaking on behalf of the company at the March 22 council meeting, said the goal is to ensure consistent service for Rogers customers.

Rogers was requesting a letter of concurrence from the district on the plan to send to federal regulators, but the topic prompted significant discussion.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay Snaps Back: Oak Bay News, community association launch photo project

During council questioning, Gregg explained the 22-metre height includes a base and was designed to mimic the current elevation of the building-top antenna. The gazebo location was chosen for the fact it sits on level ground and would require minimal to no blasting, he added, and is far enough away from trees and other structures to allow for an uninterrupted signal.

Rogers was said to be observing federal regulations around the placement of the tower; notifying property owners at a distance three times the tower’s height (66 m) and requesting council’s concurrence. But some councillors were frustrated the municipality could not utilize its typical regulations for a structure within its boundaries.

Councillors Cairine Green and Hazel Braithwaite wondered whether more residences than the seven encompassed by the 66-metre radius – only three responded – should have been canvassed for their views on the tower.

Coun. Eric Zhelka voiced concern that the area might be sacred to Indigenous groups and inquired about consultation with local First Nations. Director of building and planning Bruce Anderson suggested such a consultation would likely be included in the development of the site by the Capital Regional Hospital District.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay struggles to come to grips with density

Coun. Tara Ney, who questioned the health impacts of the tower, wanted to send the matter back to committee of the whole so more residents could speak to it, but a motion to do so failed.

No date was projected for the tower’s installation. The plan is to eventually reinstall the equipment on the roof of a new building on site.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Cellphonesoak bay council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Johnson & Johnson testing COVID-19 vaccine on teens in Canada and U.S.
Next story
Pope on Good Friday hears children tell of pandemic losses

Just Posted

Early reviews indicate Heathen Smokehouse, Colin Stann’s Langford-based business, is off to a great start. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Gourmet products smoking good for Langford man’s PTSD

Post traumatic stress disorder follows career in corrections

Janet Morningstar, vice-president of the Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation, hopped over to the Pavilion this week to deliver hundreds of chocolate Easter eggs. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria care home residents delighted by ‘Easter bunny’, freshly hatched chicks

Kiwanis Pavilion residents hunted for Easter eggs and pet newborn chicks Thursday

Rogers telecommunications equipment atop the former Oak Bay Lodge will be replaced temporarily by a 22-metre monopole tower based where the gazebo currently sits. (Black Press Media file photo)
Telecom tower at Oak Bay Lodge raises questions at council

Rogers equipment would replace rooftop antenna structure after lodge demolition

The Greater Victoria School District is warning of a COVID-19 exposure at Cedar Hill Middle School on March 29. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 case found at Saanich middle school

Potential exposure at Cedar Hill Middle School March 29

A small cluster of COVID-19 cases has been confirmed at CFB Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt

Base will not specify exact number due to security and privacy concerns

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

B.C. Attorney General David Eby talks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. applying for stay in court after court rules ICBC tribunal partly unconstitutional

Attorney-General David Eby stands by the government’s plan, which aims to divert minor claims to the tribunal

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

A BC Ferries vessel in Departure Bay in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Vancouver Island

Incident happened soon after Queen of Surrey left Nanaimo on Thursday night

Ladysmith’s In the Beantime Cafe has cleared the tables for their lobby following new public health orders that prohibit indoor dining. (Cole Schisler photo)
Vancouver Island restaurants blindsided by public health orders

Eateries pivot again, cross fingers situation will only last the scheduled three weeks

A rehabilitated swan refamiliarizes itself with its natural surroundings, after being released by the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society. Tanja Kerr, who originally reported the injured swan to MARS, was invited to attend the release ceremony. Photo by Tanja Kerr
Four months later, rehabilitated Vancouver Island swan released

Woman who discovered bird with broken wing takes part as it is freed into the Courtenay estuary

It’s birthing season for raccoons, and homeowners may want to make sure their attics are well-sealed. (News Bulletin file)
B.C. beware: bandit babies may be moving in

It’s racoon birthing season and homeowners should know what to expect

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Most Read