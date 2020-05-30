Telegraph Cove Resort will open June 1 to self-contained campers only

Washrooms, showers and all other amenities will remain closed for now

Telegraph Cove Resort is reopening its doors June 1, but just partially.

The forest campground and marina will reopen Monday, but the cabins, lodge and apartment suites will remain closed. The resort writes that self-contained campers will be allowed, but stresses that public restrooms and other amenities will remain closed.

The resort normally offers accommodations, a pub and coffee shops, a general store and a cafe. It will reopen those businesses as B.C. government regulations recommend.

Telegraph Cove is the launch point from Vancouver Island to the Broughton Archipelago, B.C.’s largest marine park. The park was reopened for day use as of May 14. Camping in the park has not yet been reintroduced.

The archipelago is a world-wide destination for kayakers and adventure campers.

