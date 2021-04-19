Temporary patios back on for Colwood restaurants

There aren’t many patios in Colwood, but there might be more coming thanks to a temporary motion passed by council on April 12.

Restaurants can apply, for no fee, to use street parking, sidewalks and boulevards as patios so they can still offer service during indoor dining restrictions, and increase the number of seats they can have with physical distancing requirements.

The proposal came from the economic recovery committee as a repeat of what the city offered restaurants last summer. It originally suggested the temporary permits last until Oct. 31, but Coun. Gordie Logan proposed extending it to 2022.

The longer time frame gives business owners the stability needed to invest a little more in their patio spaces, Logan said.

The change goes into effect immediately.

Council also authorized staff to expedite approving liquor licences for such patios, and allow restaurants with privately owned parking lots to use up to half of that space for outdoor seating.

