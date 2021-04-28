Temporary traffic calming measures coming to four Colwood streets

Public feedback will help decide if installations should be permanent

Temporary speed cushions have been installed in three places in Colwood to slow traffic where cyclists and pedestrians cross roadways. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

The City of Colwood is experimenting with traffic calming installations in four problem areas. If public feedback and traffic evaluations determine the pilot installations were successful at improving safety, Colwood will implement permanent measures.

Where Pickford Road crosses the Galloping Goose Regional Trail – an area heavily used by cyclists and others –speed cushions are being placed before and after the crossing, to slow drivers down.

Mt. View Avenue will also have speed cushions installed, intending to slow drivers through the residential neighbourhood. Crossing that avenue is Ayde Road, where city staff will paint road markings between Kelly Road and the Hatley Memorial Gardens as a visual reinforcement of cyclist routes connecting the Galloping Goose to surrounding neighbourhoods.

READ ALSO: West Shore councils endorse proposal to pause wolf-hunting

Finally, on Millburn Drive a temporary walkway will be created with pickets on a one-block section between Hatley Drive and Hockering Road. Speed cushions are also going in before and after the section. This new pseudo-sidewalk will remind drivers to slow down and will also help locals feel out how a sidewalk may impact parking and walking.

Each of these areas are listed on Colwood’s letstalkcolwood.ca page, where residents can share thoughts, ideas and feedback.

The temporary measures are intended to remain in place for three months.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

ColwoodTrafficWest Shore