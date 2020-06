A bus driver stopped to assist with the blaze before fire crews arrived

A tent in Centennial Square was destroyed on Monday morning after it caught fire.

A bus driver and contractor stopped to try and extinguish the fire, alerting other campers and moving items out of the way until fire crews arrived, said one Twitter user.

The Victoria Fire Department was not immediately available for comment.



