Test comes back negative for potential COVID-19 case at Glenlyon Norfolk School

The Glenlyon Norfolk School in Victoria closed its campuses on Monday as a precaution after someone was exposed to COVID-19 but test results showed no sign of the virus.

On Saturday afternoon, the school announced that the test results had come back negative meaning that the person hadn’t been infected with COVID-19.

In an email obtained by Black Press Media head of school Glenn Zederayko explained to parents and members of the school community that as of March 11, the campuses would be closed early for spring break as a precaution.

The Glenlyon Norfolk campuses were closed because a member of the school’s community reported a potential exposure to coronavirus. According to the email to parents, the individual had travelled recently before returning to class and began to feel ill so coronavirus needed to be ruled out.

Tests were conducted but the individual didn’t receive their results until the morning of March 13. According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, the test results took longer than the expected two to three day waiting period due to the recent spike in testing. The tests did not show signs of COVID-19.

On Saturday morning, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters that B.C. has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 73.

“We wish to thank our students, parents, and staff for their patience and understanding in this uncertain time,” said a post on the school’s Facebook page.

Students are now on spring break until March 29. Both campuses will be deep-cleaned before students return to class.

–With files from Travis Paterson and Ashley Wadhwani

