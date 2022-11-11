Victoria Remembrance ceremony will take place on the grounds of the legislature at 10:30 a.m. (Courtesy of Victoria Tourism)

Victoria Remembrance ceremony will take place on the grounds of the legislature at 10:30 a.m. (Courtesy of Victoria Tourism)

The City of Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony to be held at B.C. legislature cenotaph

Events will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will include a parade

The Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria will take place at the Provincial Cenotaph at the B.C. legislature today.

The ceremony will include a parade from Wharf to Government Street, Belleville, Menzies, and the legislature grounds.

The cenotaph is located at 614 Government Street and the events will start at 10:30 a.m. and go until 1:00 p.m.

Various streets will be closed in preparation for the ceremony and parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. and remaining closed until 12:30 p.m.

Those streets include:

Government Street from Fort Street to Superior Street;

Belleville Street from Menzies Street to Douglas Street;

Wharf Street from Fort Street, through Humboldt Street to Gordon Street

