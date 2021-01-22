The five most expensive homes for sale in Greater Victoria

A roundup of luxury estates currently on the market

Even with the average price of a single-family home in Greater Victoria beyond the million-dollar mark, these homes will be out of most buyers’ price ranges.

Here are the top five most expensive homes in the region currently listed on Realtor.ca.

Out in Metchosin, Swanwick Ranch is listed for a whopping $14.1 million.

Located at 529 Swanwick Rd., this property features an “iconic Canadian architectural monument perched upon a sprawling 67-acre oceanfront parcel,” according to Realtor.ca. Built in 2006, and envisioned by award-winning designer Marko Simcic, the main 10,700-square-foot main residence won a Canadian Architect Award in 2003 and a Lieutenant-Governors Award in 2008.

Annual property taxes are estimated at more than $22,500 with the lot zoned agricultural.

Over in Oak Bay, Muir Haven, or ‘refuge by the sea,’ is a five-bedroom, 10-bathroom luxurious residence listed for $12.5 million. Located at 249 King George Terrace, this home was built in 2002 on a 0.8-acre lot and features aquatic amenities such as a pool, steam room, sauna and hot tub. It also features a theatre, wine cellar, gym and an elevator to all three levels.

Estimated annual property taxes are more than $73,000.

Listed at $8.65 million, this oceanfront country estate in North Saanich, known as Chateau de Lis, features a 9,700-square-foot main residence as well as a 2,136-square-foot guest cottage and a 1,142-square-foot caretaker’s accommodation above a six-car garage. Located at 9750 West Saanich Rd., this six-acre property fronts the Saanich Inlet with exquisite landscaping, treed park area, orchard and greenhouse.

Annual property taxes are estimated at more than $28,500.

In Central Saanich, a 42-acre estate listed at just under $8 million on Willis Point Road features unparalleled ocean views. With seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, deluxe indoor and outdoor kitchens, infinity pool, helipad, wine cellar, fitness room, media rooms and large indoor and outdoor living rooms, this home has it all.

Estimated annual property taxes are more than $45,000.

And rounding out the list, a penthouse condo in downtown Victoria listed for $7.8 million is sure to turn some heads. Located in the third phase of the Shoal Point development, this unit shares no common walls and features almost 3,900-square-feet on one floor. With three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,500-square-feet of marble laden deck, it features nearly 7,400-square-feet of indoor/outdoor living space.

Annual property taxes are estimated at $20,800.

