The Home Depot gains expansion work in University Heights redevelopment plan

Wesbild has submitted finalized plans for the University Heights redevelopment project. (Photo courtesy Wesbild Holdings Ltd.)

The relaunch of the University Heights project is going ahead with one major change – an expansion to the The Home Depot store.

The project was put on pause in the fall of 2020 for further negotiations, since The Home Depot’s current lease would prevent construction on a portion of their site.

In exchange for allowing the construction to move forward, it was agreed that The Home Depot would receive a 10,000-square-foot expansion.

The development will replace the mall with nearly 600 rental homes, modern commercial space and transit upgrades.

This will be the biggest project in Saanich in nearly a decade since Uptown mall was built.

“The dedication to meaningful collaboration in developing a reimagined University Heights is at the core of our commitment to one key objective: a better University Heights for the people of Saanich,” the company said in a statement on the project site.

