Thief nabs package worth $1,378 off Oak Bay doorstep

Dec. 7 police briefs, police catch man with warrant hiding under deck

An Oak Bay resident reported $1,378 worth of newly delivered goods were stolen off their front doorstep.

The resident lives in the 3000-block of Rutland Road.

It happened on Nov. 27. Fedex confirmed the parcel had been delivered, said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Mark Fisher. Neighbourhood inquiries for video surveillance turned up negative.

Thefts of delivery packages from porches and doorsteps have been an ongoing concern at all times of the year in Oak Bay.

There are a few practices to ensure safe arrival of online delivery packages, Fisher said. Options include having packages delivered to your workplace, to a home of relatives or friends who will be there, or having the packages held at your post office for pick up.

Buyers can also request signature confirmation upon delivery.

The doorstep delivery theft is one of the calls Oak Bay police fielded between Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

Among the most concerning was an attempted break and enter on Thursday (Nov. 30) to a residence overnight through the back door.

“Access was not believed to have been gained. [Police were] unable to substantiate whether damage was caused to the door or lock,” Fisher said. “[The] scene was not suitable for forensic examination.”

A thief did succeed in breaking into the Clive condo building on Dec. 5.

An investigation confirmed the thief entered multiple storage lockers and stole tools and hunting decoy supplies.

The suspect had pried open the intercom panel and hot-wired them to open the door. They then pried open the basement door accessing the storage lockers, and used a pry bar to gain access to two lockers.

Video surveillance captured a suspect described as a Caucasian man with a medium build, wearing a black Nike baseball cap, a mustard yellow jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, and a black face mask covering his nose.

The lock to a shed behind a business on Foul Bay Road was damaged but nothing was reported stolen. The report was made on Tuesday and there were no witnesses.

That same day an Oak Bay police officer attended a residence for an arrest on an outstanding warrant for possession of stolen property, breach of undertaking and failing to appear in court.

Upon arrival, the man fled out the back door of the residence. He then hid under the back deck in an enclosed area where he was discovered and was taken into custody without incident.

He was held in custody until he appeared before a judge the following day.

On Saturday, Oak Bay police were conducting CounterAttack traffic stops on Beach Drive near Windsor Road when they stopped an impaired driver. A 47-year-old woman was served a 90-day prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

