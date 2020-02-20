Thief robs Saanich liquor store at gunpoint, takes cash register

Police ask for public’s help with ongoing investigation

A man in a ski mask robbed Maude Hunter’s liquor store at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, the suspect entered the liquor store attached to the Maude Hunter’s Pub on Shelbourne Street. He approached the cashier with a handgun and grabbed the cash register before fleeing.

Saanich police were called to the store and contained the area but did not locate a suspect.

Witnesses said they spotted someone matching the suspect’s description running down Shelbourne Street afterwards. The man was said to be wearing a ski mask, hoody and pants – all in black.

The investigation is ongoing; police are speaking to witnesses and going over video surveillance footage.

The department has also reached out to the cashier to offer support, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police.

“Anytime there is mention of a firearm involved in an incident such as this, we treat it with the highest safety priority,” he said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or who witnessed anything suspicious before, during or after the incident is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department. Police are also asking that anyone who was driving in the area at the time submit their dashcam footage to see if the suspect was caught on tape.

