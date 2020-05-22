The Nanaimo Unique Kids Organization was the target of a thief who spent about two hours last week using a stick to steal children’s shoes through the centre’s mail slot. (Photo submitted)

Thief spends two hours stealing children’s shoes through mail slot

Incident happened last week at Nanaimo Unique Kids Organization’s centre on Needham Street

The executive director of a Nanaimo non-profit is expressing disbelief after a thief spent two hours using a stick to steal children’s shoes through the centre’s mail slot.

The incident happened in the early m orning May 15 at Nanaimo Unique Kids Organization on Needham Street and was captured in its entirety by a security camera.

“He spent over two hours, and the footage we have, I just can’t believe the effort he put in to steal the shoes,” said Teresa Nielsen, NUKO executive director.

She said the suspect used a tree branch, which he poked through the mail slot to drag shoes off of a table and toward the door. The operation started at about 3 a.m. and continued until about 5:20 a.m.

READ ALSO: Saanich police hits social media to reunite found cameras with owners

“So he got one complete pair and then I guess he was working on a second pair, but it became daylight,” Nielsen said. “So it appears that the daylight seems to have scared him away.”

She said problems with thefts and break-in attempts appear to have increased in the area since the start of restrictions to control coronavirus spread, with fewer people out on the streets. The theft happened the day after the shoes were placed in the entrance way.

“Never in my wildest dreams was I concerned about putting those shoes there and thinking they would be stolen,” Nielsen said. “Because the centre’s closed now, due to COVID, I had put a table right inside the front door with all the kids’ personal belongings so that it was really easy for parents just to come in and select the items that belong to their child. So normally they would not be there, but honestly I did not think somebody would steal them.”

The suspect – whom Nielsen said appeared to be aware he was under surveillance because he kept his head and face turned away from the camera – managed to get a pair of expensive children’s Adidas running shoes and one shoe from a second pair he was trying to steal before he gave up and left.

The incident was reported to the Nanaimo RCMP.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

theft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Nanaimo Unique Kids Organization was the target of a thief who spent about two hours last week using a stick to steal children’s shoes through the centre’s mail slot. (Photo submitted) The Nanaimo Unique Kids Organization was the target of a thief who spent about two hours last week using a stick to steal children’s shoes through the centre’s mail slot. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Artistic, economic hub proposed for Colwood Park and Ride site
Next story
BC Cannabis Store proposed for Uptown could be the first of many in Saanich

Just Posted

Victoria man arrested in suspected weapons smuggling incident in Sooke

West Shore police service dog Erik tracked down suspect in bush

VIDEO: Video of demolition ‘close call’ doesn’t show the whole story, says developer

Pedestrian walked on street next to closed sidewalk

Artistic, economic hub proposed for Colwood Park and Ride site

Juan de Fuca Performing Arts Society to make proposal at June 8 committee meeting

Oak Bay resident stumbles upon eagle hunting seal, grabs camera just in time

The eagle did ‘a perfect butterfly stroke to shore’ with its prey, photographer says

BC Cannabis Store proposed for Uptown could be the first of many in Saanich

Council looks at application for legal pot shop

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Island family makes music video to show appreciation for community

Sheila Richards, 77 is the star of new music video celebrating community kindness

Thief spends two hours stealing children’s shoes through mail slot

Incident happened last week at Nanaimo Unique Kids Organization’s centre on Needham Street

Overdose prevention services not meeting needs of inhalant drug users: Campbell River advocate

Campbell River’s low OPS utilization numbers will continue unless inhalation services are provided said outgoing OPS provider

NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood lumber ‘injury’ complaint

Other rulings still to come, B.C. forest industry group says

PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

PADS trains all kinds of assistance dogs people living with disabilities and groups

City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles

The signs state: “WAKE UP BC!! COVID-19 IS A LIE. “WE LOVE YOU”

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. COVID-19 survey brings answers closer

275,000 responses so far, broader health information helps

Most Read