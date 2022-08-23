(File photo)

(File photo)

Thieves siphon 13,000 litres of diesel from northern B.C. school district works yard

Police called to 100 Mile House School District 27 yard last Monday

Police are seeking information on a large fuel theft – 13,000 litres – in 100 Mile House.

On Monday (Aug. 22), 100 Mile RCMP were called to the School District 27 yard. A person was seen in the yard dressed in a raincoat and balaclava on surveillance video. It is believed the suspect was in the yard at 11 p.m. on Saturday until Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

Evidence at the scene suggests a fuel line was put through the fence and into the fuel tank, police said. It is believed the person responsible would have a large truck with a fuel storage tank in it, due to the volume of fuel stolen.

Police are looking for witnesses, as well as anyone who has dashcam footage from within the area.


lauren.keller@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeSchool District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Good Samaritan tries to rescue dog in B.C. community, gets threatened with knife
Next story
Saanich police looking for 5 suspects after youth attacked on bus

Just Posted

From left, Sherry Coughlin, Rabbi Harry Brechner, Robert Oppenheimer and Rev. Lyndon Sayers share a laugh together at Congregation Emanu-El synagogue on Blanshard Street. Oppenheimer, whose father and aunt originally came to Canada as refugees from Nazi Germany, was approached about sponsoring the Syrian refugee family by his cousin in the U.S. who knew their relatives. (Courtesy of Robert Oppenheimer)
Victoria Jews, Christians hope to help Muslim Syrian refugees find safe haven

The Saanich Police Department has released two images of each of the five suspects sought in relation to an assault on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police looking for 5 suspects after youth attacked on bus

Vehicles and boat trailers parked along the shoulder near Maple Avenue are a safety concern for people turning onto Highway 14. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
In Sooke, safe road passage hindered by seasonal anglers

Gas prices across Greater Victoria are up 12 cents per litre. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Greater Victoria sees gas prices jump 12 cents overnight

Pop-up banner image