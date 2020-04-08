Police in Nanaimo hope a tip from the public can lead them to whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of candy and cigarettes from a transport trailer in south Nanaimo. Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. (File photo)

Thieves steal $5,000 worth of cigarettes and candy from semi trailer in Nanaimo

Culprits hit truckload in shipping company storage yard on Old Victoria Road on Monday

Thieves made out like kids in a candy store when they broke into a semi transport truck trailer loaded with cigarettes and candy in south Nanaimo this week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the trailer was at the Diamond Delivery shipping company’s storage yard in the 1000 block of Old Victoria Rd. and was broken into sometime overnight Monday.

Culprits broke the lock securing the trailer’s doors and made off with cigarettes and candy, valued at more than $5,000, that were destined for local convenience stores.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-12800.

unsolved crimes

