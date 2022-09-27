Thieves take booze and snacks from Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Oak Bay police released an image of one suspect in a theft of alcohol and sandwiches during a break and enter at Oak Bay Recreation Centre on Sept. 20. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)

Thieves on a liquor and sandwich spree were caught on camera at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre on Sept. 20.

Staff called Oak Bay police after capturing two individuals after-hours in the Sports View Lounge at the centre on Bee Street.

Surveillance cameras show the suspects gathering a number of alcoholic beverages and pre-made sandwiches. One suspect is described as wearing a black hooded jacket, pants and shoes with tattoos on the fingers of their right hand and wearing a camouflage backpack. The other individual is described as wearing a black jacket and pants with a white clown mask and black wig. The break and enter was one of 75 calls for service to the Oak Bay Police Department last week.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek potential victims after man arrested in indecent incident

Home intrusion

A basement suite resident surprised a thief Sept. 19 around 11:30 a.m. when they heard noises in the home above.

The resident of the 2000-block of Goldsmith Street went upstairs and found a strange man in the home. The man left and the resident subsequently noticed an iPad and a laptop were missing. The suspect is described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, 5’10” with a slim to medium build and stubbly hair, wearing a black hoodie, black pants with white stripe and red and black shoes.

Bowker art broken

Oak Bay police were alerted to vandalism to a salmon sculpture at Bowker Creek at Monterey Avenue on Sept. 20. Sometime overnight, the top portion of the sculpture was damaged and broken off.

Salmon Cycle is a bronze sculpture by Trinita Waller that was voted people’s choice during the 2018 Oak Bay Arts Alive sculpture series and later purchased as a piece of permanent public art. The sculpture depicts adult fish cycling upstream while small smolts swimming downstream make up a tire.

READ ALSO: Gun call near middle school prompts heavy police presence in Saanich

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayoak bay policeOak Bay Police Department