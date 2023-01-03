This is how much Vancouver Island residents raked in with lottery wins in 2022

As inflation, more people are looking for ways to increase their income.

Like buying lottery tickets – LOL…

OK, that’s not a serious way to make money, but people on Vancouver Island are looking to cash in on lottery prizes.

In 2022, more than $110 million went to players who purchased winning tickets on Vancouver Island.

In all, there were more than 17 million winning tickets sold on Vancouver Island, with eight grand prize-winning tickets sold, valued at $500,000 or more.

BCLC sold more than 100 million winning tickets to players at retail locations and online on PlayNow.com — the province’s only legal gambling website.

West Kelowna’s Jennifer Cole purchased one of these tickets online and scored a $31-million Lotto Max jackpot on July 8, 2021 which is the largest prize ever won in B.C. from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com.

