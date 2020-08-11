Three active COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island

Since July 24, Central island has had five new cases, North one, South none

Vancouver Island continues to largely avoid being ground zero of COVID-19.

As the rate of new cases across B.C. have continued to climb in recent weeks, there are three active cases in the Island Health region, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Five new cases have been reported in the Central Island since July 24, with one more in the North and none in the South. One new case was diagnosed on the Island over the weekend.

As of Monday, Aug. 10, Island Health has confirmed 148 cases on the Island in 2020, with 60 located in the North, 50 in the South, and 38 in the Central Island area.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the North Island were largely due to a now-contained outbreak in Alert Bay, which had 30 cases. The North Island includes the Courtenay-Comox area, Campbell River, Port Hardy and parts of the Mainland central B.C. coast.

The South includes Greater Victoria, Port Renfrew and the Southern Gulf Islands. The Central Island includes Duncan, Lake Cowichan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville-Qualicum Beach, Port Alberni and Tofino-Ucluelet.

Of the 148 cases on the Island, 144 have been diagnosed in a laboratory, and the other four were epidemiologically linked, which means no test for COVID-19 was administered.

There have been five confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on the Island, while 140 people have recovered. None of the three active cases are currently in hospital.

Across the province, there have been 4,065 cases confirmed, including 195 deaths.

