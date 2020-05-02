Three arrested for drug trafficking during April traffic stops in Saanich

Saanich police arrested three people for drug trafficking and other offences during two traffic stops in April – taking supplies of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine off the streets.

“It’s a good day for police when we are able to stop the trafficking of drugs, especially when it comes to the seizure of fentanyl, as we are all aware of the devastation this drug has caused in our province,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a written statement.

READ ALSO: Saanich crews tackle Colquitz River oil spill

Around 8 p.m. on April 2 Saanich police stopped and arrested a driver near the 3400-block of Douglas Street relating to a complaint about weapons. After searching the vehicle, officers found more than $1,000 cash and what is believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine that had been packaged for sale. The driver was charged for several offences including drug trafficking and driving while prohibited, Anastasiades said.

At the end of the month, another driver and their passenger were charged for similar offences in the same area. On April 30, an officer parked near the side of the road was almost struck by a passing vehicle; the driver swerved and narrowly missed the police car.

READ ALSO: Two men arrested for break-and-enter at Canadian Tire Auto Service Center

The officer pulled the driver over suspecting they might be impaired. While talking to the driver, the officer could plainly see a package of drugs in the vehicle, Anastasiades explained. The driver, who’d also failed a roadside sobriety check, was arrested and their vehicle was impounded. Upon searching the vehicle, police found drugs believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine along with drug packaging materials and a Taser. Both the driver and the passenger were charged with drug trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Anastasiades said.

He added that it’s clear from both incidents that the individuals were “actively out selling drugs.”

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department