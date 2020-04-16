Saanich emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Burnside Road West. (Google Maps)

UPDATED: No injuries in three-car collision at McKenzie Avenue, Burnside Road West

‘Rear-ender’ incident involved a semi-truck, Saanich firefighter says

Saanich emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Burnside Road West on Thursday afternoon.

The incident involving three drivers occurred around 2:40 p.m. on April 16, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

He added that officers on scene reported that when paramedics arrived, all occupants had gotten out of the vehicles.

READ ALSO: Police seize Taser and stolen clothing, jewelry from Victoria home

Saanich Fire Department Platoon Captain Rob Jones said two fire trucks were dispatched but that the incident was “minor” so the second truck was turned around. He added that collision was a “rear-ender” but the drivers were able to leave in their vehicles because the damage was minimal and no one was injured.

Anastasiades pointed out that Saanich police have seen a 45 per cent reduction in collisions involving injuries since the pandemic began and a 40 per cent reduction in incidents involving vehicle damage over $10, 000.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

collisionSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery
Next story
Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Just Posted

Mourning Sooke mom preps free meals for the community

Giving back to Sooke helps Brooke Ervin cope with loss of daughter Hannah Day

‘Island time’ lifestyle might give locals an advantage during COVID-19

How self isolation is handled differently by Vancouver Islanders

Food security initiative ecourages Sooke residents to grow food at home

My FED Farm program offers free garden kits to those affected by COVID-19

COVID-19: Sooke eliminates community grants program for 2020

‘We need to find savings for our constituents and our community rights now,’ mayor says

Still no COVID-19 cases at Island Health long-term care facilities

Health authority takes ‘robust’ management approach to all illness outbreaks

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

Security posted to deal with COVID-19-defying skateboarders near Nanaimo

Regional District of Nanaimo official says barriers in place, but more measures may be needed

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

Castles in the sand: Parksville Beach Festival latest big Island event sunk by the pandemic

International sand sculpting competition among events sidelined

Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Most Read