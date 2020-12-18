Free Grace Baptist Church on Wellington Avenue – seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 – was one of two churches in Chilliwack that continued to hold in-person services despite public health orders. Chilliwack RCMP announced on Dec. 6 they were investigating. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Free Grace Baptist Church on Wellington Avenue – seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 – was one of two churches in Chilliwack that continued to hold in-person services despite public health orders. Chilliwack RCMP announced on Dec. 6 they were investigating. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Three Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating public health orders

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Chilliwack churches have been handed fines totalling $18,400 for repeated gatherings in violation of provincial public health orders.

Mounties served violation tickets to representatives from three places of worship conducting in-person gatherings contrary to the current BC Public Health Order (PHO), according to an RCMP press release issued Friday.

On the mornings of Dec. 6 and 13, Chilliwack RCMP responded to reports of groups of people gathering at three separate churches contrary to the existing PHO.

READ MORE: Chilliwack RCMP confirms investigation of in-person church services

RELATED: OPINION: On individual rights versus community health

“As officers investigated the complaints police worked closely with Provincial, Regional Health officials, and the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) in the education and enforcement of current COVID-19 health regulations to attain the compliance of the congregations,” the release stated.

On Dec. 17 police charged representatives of the congregations with eight counts of failure to comply with an order of a Health Officer including fines amounting to $18,400.

Two Chilliwack churches – Chilliwack Free Reformed Church and Free Grace Baptist Church – started holding in-person services on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 despite orders from Dr. Bonnie Henry on Nov. 19 banning such gatherings. The two churches issued statements to The Progress, stating that the definition of an essential service is open to interpretation, they believe “Christians are commanded by God to attend public worship,” and that banning their worship services violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

READ MORE: Two Chilliwack churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

The topic prompted strong opinions on both sides, with the majority of letters to the editor, even from Christian leaders, opposing the churches’ defiance of public health orders.

Although one Abbotsford pastor spoke in defence of in-person gatherings, and against the orders banning the practice.

READ MORE: LETTER: Retired pastor says church leaders holding in-person services need to publicly apologize

READ MORE: LETTER: Please, some respect for what you have taken

It’s unclear the name and location of the third church mentioned by the RCMP, but The Progress is looking into it.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Free Grace Baptist Church on Wellington Avenue – seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 – was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Free Grace Baptist Church on Wellington Avenue – seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 – was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Previous story
Audit cancelled for Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge project

Just Posted

A Greater Victoria man was sentenced to one year in prison for a sexually assaulting a teen in 2017. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Greater Victoria man sentenced to one year in prison for sexually assaulting teen

Accused drove 16-year-old girl to deserted parking lot before assault

December 17, 2020 - Kitesurfers take advantage of brisk winds offshore from Dallas Drive near Clover Point on a December afternoon. Don Denton photograph
PHOTOS: Victoria kitesurfers take advantage of strong winds

Conditions prime to hit the ocean

A map displays the location of the multi-use sports box facility pn Phillips Road in Sooke. (District of Sooke graphic)
Site work set to begin on multi-use sports box in Sooke

$1.3-million facility to be built near SEAPARC

The Johnson Street Bridge audit will no longer go through, the Auditor General for Local Government announced Dec. 18. (Black Press Media file photo)
Audit cancelled for Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge project

Auditor general cites COVID-19, closing of office

Sooke council has unanimously voted to hike their salaries by five per cent in 2021. Also, they are directing staff to investigate creating a formula for future mayor and council pay wages. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke moves ahead with five per cent pay hike for council

Councillors ask staff to come up with formula for future pay raises

Lilia Wiebe (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Wish to build Lilia, 3, as normal a life as possible includes dream playhouse

Eric, Kaitlyn and Lilia Wiebe, from Enderby, share their story for Grant A Wish Day

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Three Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating public health orders

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

Nanaimo RCMP seized guns and swords following a car crash on Hammond Bay Road Dec. 17. (Black Press file)
Guns and swords seized after Nanaimo RCMP respond to car crash

Single vehicle crash occurred Thursday on Hammond Bay Road

B.C. legislature Clerk Craig James (left) retired in 2019 after accusations by Speaker Darryl Plecas were substantiated. (The Canadian Press)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

OPINION SIG
GARRISON: We must redouble our efforts in battle against COVID-19

NDP has fought hard for improvements to Ottawa’s support initiatives

This 2015 photo was one of the last taken of Hanadi Albarazanji with her entire family: husband, Emad; daughters Yaman and Juman; and son, Kenan. (Contributed photo)
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

‘No light in sight’ as Hanadi Albarazanji waits to reunite with her two adult children

Most Read