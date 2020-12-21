Three-day-old baby receives burns while at Victoria General Hospital

‘We acknowledge how distressing this situation is for the family,” says Island Health

Island Health says they are in close contact with a family of a newborn baby who received burns while in care at Victoria General Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health has confirmed they are aware of an incident involving a three-day old baby who received burns at Victoria General Hospital on Dec. 13.

A spokesperson says they are in close contact with the family.

“We take concerns about patient care very seriously,” says a statement by Island Health to Black Press Media. “We acknowledge how distressing this situation is for the family and we are doing everything we can to determine what happened and how we can prevent this from happening again.”

