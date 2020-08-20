Three fires previously ‘out of control’ now under control on Vancouver Island

One fire near Meade Creek remains at ‘being held’ status

Three fires that were burning out of control in the South Island region Wednesday are now under control, say B.C. Wildfire Service officials.

A combination of two fires treated as one near Sooke Reservoir was the largest in the southern part of the Island, at over 20 acres. That fire, including two others at Trap Mountain, is no longer classified as out of control.

“There’s been a high level of success on all our South Island fires so far,” said B.C. Wildfire Service fire information officer Dorthe Jakobsen in a previous statement Wednesday. “There are no concerns for residents as there aren’t any structures in jeopardy.”

As of Thursday, Aug. 20, there are no longer any out of control fires burning on Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 40 personnel on scene overnight of 1,400 hectare Christie Mountain wildfire

