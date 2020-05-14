VicPD maps out the trio of fires overnight in James Bay. (Google Maps/VicPD handout)

Three fires reported in 10 minutes within one block sparks Victoria police investigation

Active, suspicous infires were reported between 3 a.m. and 3:10 a.m. in James Bay

A trio of suspicious fires in a one-block radius overnight in James Bay leaves police searching for clues.

On May 14 around 3 a.m. Victoria police officers were called to a suspicious construction bin fire near the intersection of Michigan Street and Powell Street. The Victoria Fire Department was already on scene and extinguished the fire. The construction bin sustained significant fire damage.

About five minutes later, while on scene at the construction bin fire, officers were alerted to a second suspicious fire burning in the 500-block of Government Street. Officers contained a blaze on the staircase of a heritage building using a fire extinguisher, until Victoria fire arrived and doused the fire.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek information on nine suspicious fires

Five minutes later and a third report came in for a fire in the 200-block of Menzies Street where police found a dumpster fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread to a nearby wooden fence, which the officer was able to contain with a fire extinguisher. The Victoria Fire Department arrived and put out the remaining fire.

While no injuries were reported, VicPD says there was significant property damage.

All three fires are considered suspicious and remain under investigation.

Investigators are appealing to the public for any information and ask those who live near the 500-block of Michigan Street, the 500-block of Government Street, the 200-block of Menzies Street, or surrounding areas to review security camera footage between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. on May 14.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.


