Saanich police stop three impaired drivers between March 27 and 29. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Three impaired drivers stopped in Saanich over one weekend

Drivers receive 90-day driving prohibition, month-long vehicle impound

Saanich police stopped and penalized three impaired drivers over the last weekend of March.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, officers are still out actively enforcing the law, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department. Between March 27 and 29, officers found three driverst on Saanich streets while under the influence of alcohol, he said.

READ ALSO: Saanich police removed nearly one impaired driver per day from roads over holidays

On Friday night, a driver was stopped on Shelbourne Street near Cedarglen Road at about 9:30 p.m. because their headlights were out, Anastasiades said. Upon inspection, the driver was found to be impaired and was issued an immediate 90-day roadside prohibition and their vehicle was impounded for 30 days, he said.

The next night, a driver was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. for speeding on the Pat Bay Highway. This driver was also found to be under the influence of alcohol so, on top of a speeding ticket, the officer issued an immediate 90-day driving suspension and 30-day vehicle impound, Anastasiades said.

A few hours later, just before 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, the same officer stopped a second impaired driver of the night – the third of the weekend. The driver was swerving on Burnside Road East near Harriet Road when the officer pulled them over for an alcohol screening, Anastasiades said. This driver received the same 90-day prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound as the first two.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Crash snarls early morning Malahat traffic

Unfortunately, this isn’t uncommon, Anastasiades said, pointing out that police stop at least one impaired driver per weekend night. Drunk driving and speeding don’t happen by accident but the actions create risks for more than just the driver, he added. The “colossal penalties” serve as a reminder of these risks.

Officers are trained to detect impaired drivers and will continue to enforce road safety “no matter what,” Anastasiades said.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

impaired drivingSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich police arrest suspect in arson spree near Camosun College Lansdowne campus
Next story
Saanich Peninsula Hospital to host new COVID-19 testing facilities

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP seizes illegal drugs, imitation handguns in Colwood

One man and one woman arrested for weapons-related offences

Mental Health: A look at a fractured system

In this special series, Black Press Media reporters share stories from across Greater Victoria

VicPD seeks witnesses to suspicious vehicle fire near Beacon Hill Park petting zoo

Blaze under investigation as arson

Saanich Peninsula Hospital to host new COVID-19 testing facilities

It is not clear yet when they will go into action

‘We’re running out of options’: Victoria looks to other municipalities to help shelter homeless

Victoria Curling Club, Crystal Pool ruled out as options for the 250 people remaining outside

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and… Continue reading

Association launches French-language games, online tools for families learning at home

Games, culture and vocabulary included in new virtual resources

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ entertains home-bound kids in Cowichan Bay

Alora Killam, 16, played the part in musical two years ago

55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Greater Victoria set to host 2021 event

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Most Read