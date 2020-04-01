Three rescued after canoe capsizes near Oak Bay

Three people were rescued by a private vessel after their canoe capsized near Oak Bay. (Courtesy of Phillip Hulme)

Three people were rescued from the ocean near the Oak Bay Marina Tuesday evening after their canoe capsized.

Cam Thomson, assistant chief for the Oak Bay Fire Department, says a report of possible drowning came in around 6:50 p.m. when passengers aboard a private vessel located an overturned canoe and three people in the water. They loaded the three individuals onto their boat and brought them to the Oak Bay Marina where they were greeted by ambulance, police and the fire personnel.

They were assessed for hypothermia but none reported serious injuries.

READ ALSO: Father and son from U.S. rescued after yacht strikes reef near Oak Bay

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oak bayoak bay police