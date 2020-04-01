Three people were rescued by a private vessel after their canoe capsized near Oak Bay. (Courtesy of Phillip Hulme)

Three rescued after canoe capsizes near Oak Bay

Private vessel finds canoe, brings people ashore

Three people were rescued from the ocean near the Oak Bay Marina Tuesday evening after their canoe capsized.

Cam Thomson, assistant chief for the Oak Bay Fire Department, says a report of possible drowning came in around 6:50 p.m. when passengers aboard a private vessel located an overturned canoe and three people in the water. They loaded the three individuals onto their boat and brought them to the Oak Bay Marina where they were greeted by ambulance, police and the fire personnel.

They were assessed for hypothermia but none reported serious injuries.

READ ALSO: Father and son from U.S. rescued after yacht strikes reef near Oak Bay

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oak bayoak bay police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail
Next story
Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for another six weeks: finance minister

Just Posted

Saanich police arrest man with pellet gun, drugs on BC Transit bus in Victoria

Suspect charged, court date set

UPDATED: Crash snarls early morning Malahat traffic

Incident backed up commuters near Okotoks Drive

Three rescued after canoe capsizes near Oak Bay

Private vessel finds canoe, brings people ashore

COVID-19: Access school resources with new virtual education hub

Shaw and EVERFI create online learning resource for Canadian youth

Greater Victoria charities organize physically distanced tent, sleeping bag drive

Neighbourhood Response Team accepts sleeping bags, mats and tents Saturday in Victoria

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for another six weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Controversial Cowichan tiny house still in place after removal deadline

Cowichan Valley Regional District had ordered it removed by March 15

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

No April Fool’s jokes from Black Press Media

Only factual stories to be printed, despite day calling for hilarity

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

Vancouver Island’s ‘Project Draw Breath’ expands and diversifies to battle pandemic

Grassroots team working to up supplies of ventilators, other equipment during COVID-19 crisis

Most Read