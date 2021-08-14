Threshold Society gets funds to redesign site for Greater Victoria’s at-risk youth

The agency received $105,000 from the federal government for the project

Victoria’s Threshold Society has received $105,000 from the federal government and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to support local at-risk youth. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Victoria’s Threshold Society has received $105,000 from the federal government and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to support local at-risk youth.

Threshold will use the joint-funding, through the Sustainable Affordable Housing (SAH) initiative, to complete a feasibility study and redevelopment design concept for its Forrest House site, located at 1502 Davie St.

The agency said the redevelopment hopes to address the “staggering lack of safe housing and supports for at-risk youth.” The Forest House building is aging and the project’s website said it’s “located in a region where redevelopment is beginning to occur, creating a prime opportunity to double the unit density on the site.”

Threshold said the site, which it owns and operates, is located along a major transit hub that provides quick connections to downtown and the University of Victoria, it’s close to Oak Bay High School and is surrounded by many thriving businesses within a five-minute walk.

READ: 28 years to save for a Greater Victoria home down payment: Bank report

The redesign will be based on stakeholder input and feedback. The agency said it’s committed to engaging and working with the surrounding neighbours and community at every stage of the project.

The redesign process has started and is expected to be complete by the end of the year. At that point, Threshold Society will look for funding to support construction.

The Forrest House project is one of 13 to receive funding from the Sustainable Affordable Housing (SAH), which aims to help affordable housing providers retrofit existing buildings or build new, energy-efficient units that emit lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Programs on the Gulf Islands also received funds from the initiative.

The Mayne Island Housing Society will receive $25,000 for an affordable housing plan to achieve net-zero energy ready status and the Gulf Islands Affordable Rental Housing Society will use $25,000 to develop an affordable housing plan to achieve net-zero emissions in Galiano Island.

The $300 million SAH initiative comes from the federal government doling out $950 million from the 2019 budget to the Green Municipal Fund, which is delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

READ: Cooling options crop up as promised heat wave arrives in Greater Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich–Gulf IslandsVictoria