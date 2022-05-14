Tickets on sale for Victoria Hospice’s Teeny Tiny Garden Tour

On the heels of its annual Hike for Hospice event, Victoria Hospice is selling tickets for another key fundraiser – the Teeny Tiny Garden Tour on June 12.

This year’s 17th annual garden tour offers a mix of elegant formal gardens and country-in-the-city spaces maximized for food production across a number of Victoria properties, said hospice communications manager Jen Cooper in a news release. The 11 gardens include an edible landscape in Victoria West, a woodland retreat in Fernwood, and an urban oasis in James Bay.

Solara Goldwynn and Tayler Krawczyk’s backyard features a wide variety of cultivated spaces and a touch of wild growth, said Cooper. Linda-May Ross created a woodland retreat with forget-me-knots nestled around hand-built benches and pools with her partner, Micheal Gregson, who died in Victoria Hospice in 2014.

Ruth Laird created an urban oasis on her 1915 James Bay property. “She developed lush gardens to nourish birds, insects, and the soul of anyone who visits. When Ruth died in 2020, (her daughter) Bonnie inherited the beautiful home and garden, and Ruth’s love for both,” said Cooper.

Tickets for the tiny garden tour are now on sale for $25 at Capital Iron stores in Victoria and the West Shore; Blenkinsop, Oak Bay and Colwood’s GardenWorks and Broadmead Village’s Heirloom Linens. One-hundred per cent of proceeds will go towards Victoria Hospice’s annual funds, of which 50 per cent comes from fundraising events.

Sponsors include Digital Direct Printing, First Memorial Funeral Services, Glass Smith & Co, Joyce Butler, National Bank Financial Wealth Management, The Avenue Gallery, Thrifty Foods, and VandeRuyt Wealth Management Group and supporters Capital Iron, GardenWorks, Heirloom Linens and Indigo Sky Graphic Design.

gardeningVictoria Hospice