Tim Hortons signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. A Tim Hortons branded chicken noodle soup base was recalled in Alberta and Ontario because it contained insects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Tim Hortons signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. A Tim Hortons branded chicken noodle soup base was recalled in Alberta and Ontario because it contained insects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Tim Hortons brand soup base recalled for containing insects

Recall only impacts soups sold in some Alberta and Ontario restaurants

A Tim Hortons branded chicken noodle soup base was recalled in Alberta and southwestern Ontario because it contained insects.

In an emailed statement, Tim Hortons said Thursday the recall does not impact canned soups sold in grocery stores, only the soup base that was made and sold to a few isolated restaurants. It said there were no reported illnesses.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said the recalled product was available to purchase in those provinces up to and including Oct. 20.

The agency said the soup base, which weighs 3.54 kilograms per unit, was sold to hotels, restaurants and institutions.

Tim Hortons said the incident only impacted a few isolated Tim Hortons restaurants, but the company proactively asked all restaurant owners that received product from the supplier in question to dispose of their product.

The company said the impacted batches were removed from restaurants, destroyed and replaced with new product from another supplier.

Chicken noodle soup base in other provinces, as well as canned Tim Hortons soup sold in grocery stores, are manufactured by another supplier and were therefore not affected, Tim Hortons said.

The recall involves products with best-before dates between March 13, 2023 and April 30, 2023.

The CFIA said not to use, sell, serve or distribute the product.

Tim Hortons said it is investigating the issue and believes relatively few guests were impacted, but added it will only restart production with the manufacturer once it’s confident this problem will not happen again.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QSR)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodTim Hortons

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rollover crash impacting northbound Malahat traffic

Just Posted

Firefighters have ratified a new collective agreement with the District of Sooke, which sees increases in pay, the hiring of more firefighters and a boost to mental health benefits. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke, firefighters sign new four-year deal

A newly paved section of Highway 14 between Otter Point Road and Woodhaven Road is seen in September 2022. The province’s Highway 14 improvement project is now set to be completed this spring after the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said earlier in the year it would be complete by fall 2022. (Courtesy Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
More delays hamper Highway 14 road project near Sooke

Motorists are reporting a rollover crash is affecting northbound traffic on the Malahat section of the Trans Canada Highway Thursday (Nov. 10). The traffic camera operated by Drive BC shows a build up of traffic in the northbound lane of the highway near the Malahat Summit. (Courtesy Drive BC)
Rollover crash impacting northbound Malahat traffic

The emergency entrance at Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
IIO finds Victoria officer didn’t use excessive force in hospital shooting