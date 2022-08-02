The Tim Hortons restaurant on Northfield Road suffered damage in an early-morning fire Tuesday, Aug. 2. The fire is being investigated as an arson. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The Tim Hortons restaurant on Northfield Road suffered damage in an early-morning fire Tuesday, Aug. 2. The fire is being investigated as an arson. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Tim Hortons location in Nanaimo set on fire

Following Aug. 2 incident, RCMP have identified a suspect, but haven’t located him

One of Nanaimo’s Tim Hortons coffee shops is closed after being set on fire in the early-morning hours today.

Nanaimo RCMP were first to the scene at the Northfield Road café at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

“We responded to find the front of the restaurant engulfed in flames,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames “before they could do extensive damage,” said O’Brien.

The establishment is closed today, Aug. 2.

O’Brien said witnesses were able to provide information that have pointed RCMP to a suspect; however, that individual hasn’t yet been located despite police patrols in the area.

The suspect was described as a man about 5-foot-10 with a scruffy beard, who was wearing a black shirt and white patterned shorts at the time of the incident.

READ ALSO: Man shot alongside Nanaimo Parkway, suspect arrested


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsfire

Previous story
Hundreds gather for Island First Nation’s March For The Children
Next story
Save Old Growth resumes B.C. traffic disruptions with Vancouver blockade

Just Posted

A construction worker works on the exterior of a building project on Orono Avenue in Langford. So far no exemptions have been granted to the city’s new construction noise bylaw. (Black Press Media file photo)
No construction noise exemptions yet granted in Langford

Victoria man Scott Graham has been missing in Spain since mid-July when he lost his phone, passport, and possibly his kidney-transplant medication. (Courtesy of Kaiza Graham)
Victoria man missing in Spain for weeks without phone, passport or vital medication

Jimmy Pavlidis of Jimmy’s Barber Shop is pictured at his Fort Street business. Pavlidis is Greater Victoria’s longest serving barber and has maintained a ’50s style and inexpensive haircuts at his shop. (Photo contributed)
A trim for the ages: How local barbering has evolved over 50-plus years

Parking Lot A, at the corner of Second Street and Bevan Avenue in Sidney, is changing from long-term paid parking to free three-hour parking. (Google Maps)
Clinic owner worried about impacts of Sidney parking lot switch