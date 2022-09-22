Time to hear from candidates in Juan de Fuca region

The municipal election in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area is heating up, with four candidates vying for a seat on the Capital Regional District and six hoping to win one of three available seats on the Sooke School District board.

The Otter Point, Shirley and Jordan River Resident and Ratepayers Association (OPSRRA) has a virtual all-candidates meeting planned for Oct. 2.

OPSRRA will ask the candidates questions about water, development, and parkland and how they can make a difference in the local community.

Attendees will have a chance to winnow down their choice for the Juan de Fuca Electoral director from candidates: Derek Bishop, Shaunna Salsman, Sandy Sinclair, ad Al Wickheim and be introduced to the candidates vying for the school trustee positions: Candace Linde, Veronica Pemberton, Murielle Lagacé, Allison Watson, Amanda Dowhy, and Ebony Logins.

All candidates will briefly explain why they’re the best candidate, followed by a Q&A. The event begins at 2 p.m. and is held virtually to provide broad access. Those looking to attend the event need to send an email to president@opsrra.ca by Oct. 1.

OPSRRA, established in 1992, represents more than 400 residents west of Sooke.

The municipal election is Oct. 15.

RELATED: Sooke groups host all-candidates meetings with a twist



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC municipal electionEast SookeShirleySookeWest Shore