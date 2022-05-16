A moving truck that tipped over on the off-ramp from the Trans-Canada Highway onto Admirals Road was causing traffic slowdown. (Saanich Police Department/Twitter)

Tipped over truck causes Trans-Canada Highway traffic delays in Saanich

Saanich police report no injuries

Traffic was slowed down after a moving van tipped over onto the median on the Admirals Road off-ramp from the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported but police are cautioning motorists to be aware of the hazard until the truck is removed from the side of the ramp.

Police are investigating whether windy conditions were a factor in the crash.

 

