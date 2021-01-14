Todd Stone says he’s not running for B.C. Liberal leadership

He spent time putting together a campaign team after Andrew Wilkinson stepped down as B.C. Liberal leader, but Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone won’t be running to lead the party.

Stone announced on his Facebook page Jan. 14 that while he’s “energized” about carrying on as an MLA, he won’t carry on with what has been the only visible leadership campaign for the party. His three daughters “don’t know a time when their dad wasn’t in public office.”

With an early organizing effort to measure support, Stone issued an open letter to the party after the October 2020 snap election, to set out his priorities for recovering from what he called “the worst election result in three decades.” The letter called for a a more diverse slate of candidates to appeal to urban areas and younger voters where the party lost ground.

