Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie

A two-year-old child was rescued by an off-duty Penticton RCMP officer last week after accidentally falling into a Naramata lake.

The off-duty officer, who happened to be nearby at the time, took action and jumped into the water to save the infant when he heard yelling coming from the beach on May 28 at around 2 p.m.

After the child had fallen into the lake, one of her parents jumped into the water but was having trouble fighting the cold temperature and strong current.

“The officer, who’s trained in specialty life-saving techniques, immediately took action by jumping into the lake,” said James Grandy from the RCMP. “The officer was able to bring the two-year-old child safely back to shore. The guardian who had jumped in was able to swim back to shore on their own.”

