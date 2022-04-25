Tonight at council: Sooke councillors eye future pay raises

Sooke councillors will consider future remuneration when council meets on Monday (April 25).

Council directed staff to provide options for future council pay during 2021 budget deliberations. Staff reviewed information gathered from various sources, including the mayor and councillors.

Staff recommends that remuneration rates be adjusted by inflation annually measured by B.C. Stats Greater Victoria Consumer Price Index (CPI). In the event of a decrease, the compensation will remain the same.

Councillors receive an annual remuneration of $15,750, while the mayor’s salary is $31,500.

Also on council’s agenda is a presentation by Sgt. Kevin Shaw, acting Sooke RCMP detachment commander; discussion around tree management and the seniors’ enhanced road assessment pilot program. See the agenda here.

Council meets at Sooke Municipal Hall, 2205 Otter Point Rd., starting at 7 p.m. Meetings are streamed on YouTube and the district’s website.

