Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)

‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

Most people who want to help wounded or sick animals wouldn’t normally do so by picking up a chainsaw.

Most people aren’t Gina Adams.

The Qualicum Beach artist and musician did just that after she came across a badly wounded kitten at a Vancouver Island animal shelter.

“There was a little cat at the SPCA in Port Alberni,” said Adams. “They called it ‘Toothless’ because its mouth was smashed in. They had set up a donation fund to help pay for the surgery it needed, because it would cost more than they were allowed to spend on one animal.”

Deeply moved by the feline’s plight, Adams jumped at the first opportunity to help Toothless and other animals in similar situations.

That opportunity presented itself with the first sale from her newly-acquired passion for wood carving with chainsaws.

READ MORE: Chainsaw carver creates memorial piece to honour veterans in Qualicum Beach

As she carved, Adams would post pictures of her work on Facebook. When a follower first requested to purchase a small face carved out of driftwood, she remembered little Toothless.

“I told her (purchaser) a price and that I wanted it donated to the SPCA,” she said. “I felt like I wanted to give back to veterinary surgery because I wondered how many more animals would have survived if there was enough money to pay for their surgeries.”

When the purchaser agreed, Adams decided to take it one step further.

From then on, all revenue from her carvings would go to the SPCA, up to $1,000. Adams said she would continue to support other charities, each receiving up to the same amount.

“Every thousand I make from here will be donated to a different charity – not necessarily to animals. I want to make sure it is targeted right to the cause though, and not to administration.”

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many charities, Adams is pleased to see her fundraising idea take flight.

Anyone who would like to browse Adams’s artistic offerings can do so on her Facebook page or email her at adamsgg@telus.net.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

AnimalsArtqualicum beach

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to go ahead with Site C dam, with new $16B budget and delayed to 2025

Just Posted

Sooke Lake Reservoir, shown here, is the primary storage site for Greater Victoria’s drinking water supply. The Capital Regional District just purchased a property on the north edge of the water supply area to help further protect the supply. (Photo courtesy CRD)
CRD acquires 58.7-hectare watershed to further protect Greater Victoria drinking water supply

Forested area near Grant Lake is part of the Cowichan Valley Regional District

The Sooke Fine Arts Show will be online again this year, showcasing unique artworks from Vancouver Island and B.C.’s coastal island artists from July 23 to Aug. 2. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke Fine Arts Show goes virtual for second year in a row

Art exhibition and show set for July 23 to Aug. 2

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, drown in the Sooke River in February 2020. (Contributed photos)
Coroner’s report confirms cause of death of three men at Sooke River in 2020

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen drown while ‘puddle-jumping’ in pickup truck

Amy Morrison was surprised to find a note on her windshield for parking on a public street with no restrictions in south Oak Bay where she works. (Amy Morrison Photo)
Oak Bay resident uses notes to claim street parking

‘You must have noticed, we park in front of OUR HOUSE,’ note writer says

The Pacheedaht First Nation is planning a $1-million expansion to its campground in Port Renfrew. (Pixabay photo)
Expanded camping announced for Pacheedaht Campground

$1-million project is part of the B.C. Rural Economic Recovery program

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after talking about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID: 589 new cases in B.C., and 7 new deaths

No new outbreaks being reported Feb. 26

Staff from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, passersby, RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue carried a sick 300-kilogram steller sea lion up the steep bluff at Invermere Beach in north Nanaimo in an attempt to save the animal’s life Thursday. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Rescue Centre)
300-kilogram sea lion muscled up from B.C. beach in rescue attempt

Animal dies despite efforts of Nanaimo marine mammal rescue team, emergency personnel and bystanders

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How big is B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit? We’ll find out April 20

More borrowing expected as pandemic enters second year

The first of 11 Dash 8 Q400 aircraft's have arrived in Abbotsford. Conair Group Inc. will soon transform them into firefighting airtankers. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Conair begins airtanker transformation

Aerial firefighting company creating Q400AT airtanker in advance of local forest fire season

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

After nearly 10 months of investigations, Mounties have made an arrest in the tripping of an elderly woman in Burnaby this past April. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April

32-year-old Hayun Song is accused of causing bodily harm to an 84-year-old using her walker

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read