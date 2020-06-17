Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

B.C. recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (June 17), Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement. No new deaths were reported.

The new cases bring the total number of test positive cases since the pandemic began to 2,775. Of those, 168 have died and 185 remain active cases.

There are 11 people in hospital with the virus, with five of them in ICU.

In the statement, Henry and Dix expressed worry over recent outbreaks in health-care settings, one in Abbotsford’s Tabor Home and the other in Mission Memorial Hospital. The outbreak at Oppenheimer Group produce distributor has been declared over.

“These recent health-care outbreaks are very concerning and clearly demonstrate that COVID-19 remains in our communities.”

B.C. remains in Phase Two of its COVID-19 recovery plan, although Premier John Horgan said earlier Wednesday that Phase Three could come as soon as next week.

Henry and Dix urged British Columbians to continue to be cautious.

“We know that COVID-19 spreads quickly and can be transmitted to others even when someone is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms. One undetected case can quickly result in a surge in new cases.”

READ MORE: B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

Coronavirus

