Secret Beach Campground general manager Noah Plonka takes a breather after riding laps around the new dirt pump track. (Nora O’Malley photo)

Toquaht Nation opens Secret Beach Campground and Marina on Vancouver Island

A 45-minute drive from Ucluelet, campground features child-friendly dirt pump track

Toquaht Nation opened Secret Beach Campground and Kayak Launch this week.

General manager Noah Plonka says for the most part, they are ready to welcome guests back to Toquaht lands in western Barkley Sound after being closed for over a year.

“I think it’s a long time coming. We’re definitely ready. We’ve been preparing for it for a long time and Toquaht supports it,” he said.

Known as the gateway to the Broken Group Islands, Secret Beach Campground features 71 campsites, 48 moorage slips, two boat launches and one kayak launch. It is located about a 45-minute drive from Ucluelet, and a portion of the journey includes driving the well-maintained Toquaht Bay gravel road. Boating there is also an option.

Last summer, Plonka commissioned Dylan King, a Vancouver Island-based trail builder and founder of Earthwave Landscapes, to construct a kid-friendly dirt pump track.

“We haven’t had a chance for guests to ride it. It’s for the kids and for the community,” said Plonka, adding that they are trying to target more outdoor recreation guests.

“Historically, it’s been fishing people,” he said.

A 1.8-kilometre walking and biking trail from the campground to Macoah Village is also in the works for 2022, making Secret Beach a hub for growth, notes Plonka.

“Just come on out. Do your part in social distancing and I would appreciate online bookings more than anything,” he said.

Secret Beach Campground and Kayak Launch is not serviced. Plonka reminds guests to please bring their own drinking and cooking water.

There are outhouses, Wi-Fi hotspots, picnic tables at each site, and a playground. Sites are $40 a night. Visit http://www.secretbeachcampground.com/ for more.

The campground closes Sept. 30, but the marina will remain open year-round, said Plonka.

