Amanda Asay prepares to throw the ball in an undated handout photo. Asay, a longtime national team member, died of injuries sustained in a skiing accident in Nelson. Photo: Baseball Canada

Amanda Asay prepares to throw the ball in an undated handout photo. Asay, a longtime national team member, died of injuries sustained in a skiing accident in Nelson. Photo: Baseball Canada

Toronto Blue Jays to host Nelson clinic in Amanda Asay’s memory

The event will take place in May

The Toronto Blue Jays will host a clinic for youth players in Nelson to honour former national team player Amanda Asay, who died in a ski accident in January.

The Blue Jays Academy and Nelson Baseball Association will put on the event May 15.

Nelson Baseball president J. Stewart said the clinic will be focused on players who Asay coached in Nelson as well as girls who have never played the game before.

The event is still being planned, but Stewart says he expects Blue Jays coaches and national team players to attend. The hope is to include 75-to-100 kids.

Stewart said it was obvious meeting with Asay how important sports were to her life.

“We’re confident that it would put a smile on her face that she’s putting her stamp on something that was meaningful to her in terms of getting especially girls involved in sports at a young age, and baseball in particular in this case.”

Originally from Prince George, Asay was a staple for the women’s national team after joining it in 2005. She won a Pan Am Games silver in 2015, five World Cup medals and was a two-time MVP.

Asay also had a PhD. in forestry, and was working in that industry out of Nelson at the time of her death.

READ MORE: ‘A terrific person’: Canadian baseball star remembered after tragic death at Whitewater Ski Resort

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.-backed study finds smaller head impacts can accumulate over youth football season
Next story
Hockey clubs’ support for Ukrainian goaltender ‘brought tears’ to father’s eyes

Just Posted

A young Tina Savea, now of North Saanich, with her late father Elton Keshane in Saskatchewan. (Courtesy Tina Savea)
North Saanich resident finds healing even as graves found in schoolyard where she played

The Goldstream Food Bank received a large donation of feminine hygiene products and more than $6,500 in cash on Tuesday (March 8) thanks to a spur of the moment initiative by City of Langford staff and local businesspeople. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Goldstream Food Bank thrilled by spontaneous donation from Langford staff, others

Work on the south end of the Malahat Drive will cause delays along Highway 1 this week. Flooding and bank instability closed the south and northbound lanes of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway in November 2021. (Courtesy of Emcon)
Malahat stretch facing planned closures Wednesday to Saturday

Royal Roads University’s Hatley Castle lit up in yellow and blue, the colours of Ukraine’s flag, in a show of support for the country. (Courtesy Royal Roads University)
Royal Roads University lights Hatley Castle in solidarity with Ukraine