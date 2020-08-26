Lee Boyko, executive director of Sooke Region Museum and Visitor Centre, says has seen a drop of at least 50 per cent compared to previous years, as “staycationers” from around B.C. become the new demographic instead of tourists from Europe or the United States. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Tourism drop takes toll on Sooke businesses

‘I’ve written off this year,’ says whale watching company owner

Paul Pudwell is lucky if he’s able to book one whale-watching expedition on an average day in Sooke.

Though the owner of Sooke Whale Watching never closed when the pandemic hit, he’s only started to see a trickle of customers since July.

Pudwell says generally in June, July and August, he can expect to make between $30,000 to $40,000, the most significant chunk of his yearly income. Now, he’s only getting around 10 per cent of usual business.

The norm of three boats a day, each filled up to 24 people, has been replaced with groups as small as six heading out to find transient orcas, humpbacks, and other marine life in the Juan de Fuca Strait.

“I don’t expect anything much [going into September and October],” said Pudwell, owner of Sooke Whale Watching for the past 10 years. “I’ve written off this year. Luckily, we have a chance of surviving while others might not.”

Pudwell shared his concerns for larger whale-watching companies located in downtown Victoria, which have to deal with a few competitors. The Sooke resident owns all his equipment and says overhead is relatively low as he and his brother run the company.

As one of two whale-watching operators in Sooke, Pudwell says if he lowers his prices any further, he’d have to close his doors.

READ MORE: Orca punting seal spotted by Greater Victoria whale watching company

While the Sooke Region Museum and Visitor Centre has seen a 50 per cent drop in visitors, its demographic has shifted from mostly European and American walk-ins, to “staycationers” from across B.C. dropping by their location.

“Our spaces are not great for large groups to come through, so we’ve had to cap at 12 visitors in the main building at all times,” executive director Lee Boyko said.

“Our night market has been running through the summer, but we had to cut the amount of vendors in half.”

Boyko said although he’s unsure what programs will be returning in the fall, he’s confident no large events, such as the Moss Cottage Christmas market, will move forward without significant social-distancing adjustments.

Until then, he encourages visitors to drop by the Sooke Night Market on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., located at 2070 Phillips Rd. before its final day on Sept. 3.

ALSO READ: Sooke Fall Fair to host four contests to make up for cancelled 2020 event

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

SookeTourism Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools
Next story
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Nanaimo RCMP in pickup and on foot

Just Posted

Tourism drop takes toll on Sooke businesses

‘I’ve written off this year,’ says whale watching company owner

West Shore RCMP welcomes newest member

Aug. 26 is international dog day

Safety guidelines set for Westmont Montessori

Metchosin school expanding outdoor spaces

Learning groups, scattered lunches new norm for Greater Victoria students

SD61 announces plan for 2020-2021 school year

Sooke mother calls for action after 15-year-old poked by discarded syringe in Saanich park

Discarded needle poke in Saanich park points to need for safe disposal options: SOLID

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Nanaimo RCMP in pickup and on foot

Staff sergeant says suspect made Olympic efforts to try to get away from law enforcement

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Reader’s Lens

Reader photo

POLL: Do you think the province is taking all the necessary precautions in its plans for students to return to school?

B.C. students head back to class Sept. 10

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

Most Read