Traffic advisory: Langford asks Costco shoppers to use Leigh Road interchange

The City of Langford is advising drivers headed to Costco that due to the volume of vehicles approaching the store at the Millstream overpass, traffic is significantly backed up.

The advisory asks people to use exit 16 at the Leigh Road interchange and follow the signs to the upper driveway of Costco.

The region has seen massive amounts of people buying up supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic after top health officials warned people to stock up in case of a major outbreak earlier.

Via City of Langford: High volume of traffic approaching Costco at Millstream overpass – traffic backed up significantly. Shoppers: please use Exit 16, Leigh Road interchange and follow the signs to the upper driveway of Costco. #langford #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/izb2ioDIfI — BC Transportation (@TranBC) March 13, 2020

Despite the low risk of contracting the virus in Canada, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu suggested that people stock up on food and medication in case they or a family member get sick and need to stay at home under quarantine.

“It’s good to be prepared because things can change quickly,” Hajdu said last week.

More than 135,000 people have been infected worldwide, the most in China, where more than 3,000 patients have died and more than 62,000 have already recovered.

