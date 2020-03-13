The City of Langford has asked Costco shoppers to use exit 16 at the Leigh Road interchange. (Mackenzie Britton/Kelowna Capital News)

Traffic advisory: Langford asks Costco shoppers to use Leigh Road interchange

The Millstream overpass is significantly backed up

The City of Langford is advising drivers headed to Costco that due to the volume of vehicles approaching the store at the Millstream overpass, traffic is significantly backed up.

The advisory asks people to use exit 16 at the Leigh Road interchange and follow the signs to the upper driveway of Costco.

The region has seen massive amounts of people buying up supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic after top health officials warned people to stock up in case of a major outbreak earlier.

READ ALSO: More daily COVID-19 cases reported now than during worst of China’s outbreak: WHO

Despite the low risk of contracting the virus in Canada, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu suggested that people stock up on food and medication in case they or a family member get sick and need to stay at home under quarantine.

“It’s good to be prepared because things can change quickly,” Hajdu said last week.

READ ALSO: Toilet paper panic hits Greater Victoria as shoppers prep for threat of COVID-19

More than 135,000 people have been infected worldwide, the most in China, where more than 3,000 patients have died and more than 62,000 have already recovered.

— With files from The Canadian Press


